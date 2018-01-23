Sheela Foam to consider December quarter numbers on February 5, 2018

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th February 2018 to interalia to approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2017 along with the limited review reportSource : BSE