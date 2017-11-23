Shashank Traders' CEO Manoj Kumar resigns

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 has considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Manoj Kumar from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f November 14, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 22/11/2017 and concluded just now inter-alia, has considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Manoj Kumar from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f 14/11/2017Source : BSE