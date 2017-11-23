Shashank Traders' CEO Manoj Kumar resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 22/11/2017 and concluded just now inter-alia, has considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Manoj Kumar from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f 14/11/2017Source : BSE