Shashank Trader: Outcome of board meeting

Subject : Adjournment of Board MeetingRef : Scrip Code : 532072Dear Sir/Madam,This is with reference to the subject matter cited above in this regard, we wish to inform you that the board interalia transacted following businesses:1. The board took note of Disclosure of Interest of the Directors under section 184 of the Companies Act, 2013.However, due to paucity of time faced by the majority of the Board Members, the Board unanimously decided to adjourn the meeting for tomorrow i.e. 30/05/2016, inter alia to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017.The Board shall be meeting again tomorrow i.e. 30/05/2017 at 4:00 p.m. to transact the remaining business including to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017.You are requested to kindly take the same on record and obliged.Thanking YouFor Shashank Traders LimitedShatrughan SahuDirectorDIN : 00343726Source : BSE