May 29, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashank Trader: Outcome of board meeting

This is with reference to the subject matter cited above in this regard, we wish to inform you that the board transacted the board took note of Disclosure of Interest of the Directors under section 184 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Shashank Trader: Outcome of board meeting
Subject : Adjournment of Board Meeting

Ref : Scrip Code : 532072

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to the subject matter cited above in this regard, we wish to inform you that the board interalia transacted following businesses:

1. The board took note of Disclosure of Interest of the Directors under section 184 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, due to paucity of time faced by the majority of the Board Members, the Board unanimously decided to adjourn the meeting for tomorrow i.e. 30/05/2016, inter alia to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017.

The Board shall be meeting again tomorrow i.e. 30/05/2017 at 4:00 p.m. to transact the remaining business including to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and obliged.

Thanking You
For Shashank Traders Limited


Shatrughan Sahu
Director
DIN : 00343726
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

