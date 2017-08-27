Aug 22, 2017 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shashank Trader's board meeting held on September 02, 2017
Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 02, 2017 at the registered office of the company.
Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 02rd September, 2017 at the registered office of the company at 713, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE