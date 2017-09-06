Sharma East Ind's statutory auditor Gopal Sharma resigns

It is brought to your kind notice that the Company has received a resignation letter from the statutory auditors M/s Gopal Sharma and Company, Chartered Accountants on 31st August, 2017. Such resignation was considered and taken note of on 6th September, 2017 in the meeting of board of directors. The board of directors of the company has recommended the appointment of M/s Amit Goyal and Company, Chartered Accountants as Statutory auditors in the Board Meeting held on 6th September, 2017. This appointment is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2017.Source : BSE