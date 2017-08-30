Sharma East India Hosp: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 30th, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at Jaipur Hospital, Near SMS Stadium, Lal Kothi, Tonk Road, Jaipur from 01:00 P.M. to 02:30 P.M. inter alia transacted the following business:1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company in compliance with Regulation 33 and Took on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.2. The Board took note the various compliances for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 related Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE