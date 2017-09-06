Sharma East India Hosp's AGM on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 01.00 p.m. at Sharma Agricultural Farm, Takia Ki Chowki, Kalwar Road, Jhotwara, Jaipur - 302012 (Rajasthan). The Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your record.The Company is providing e-voting facility through Central Depository Services Limited, to its Members whose name shall be recorded in the register of members / Beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. 22nd September, 2017 to exercise their right to vote at the 28th AGM by remote e-voting. The remote e-voting portal / facilities shall remain open from Tuesday 26th September, 2017 at 09:00 A.M to Thursday 28th September, 2017 at 05:00 P.M.Source : BSE