App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharda Motor Industries' board meeting on December 09, 2017

We would like to inform you that the next board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016, and other applicable laws, if any, we would like to inform you that the next board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 9th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results (on Ind-AS basis) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Further, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to 'SMIL Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' the trading window shall remain close from Saturday, 2nd December, 2017 to Monday, 11th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all connected persons for dealing in the Company's shares. So, none of the connected persons can deal in the Company's shares during this 'Prohibited Period'.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.