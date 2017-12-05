Sharda Ispat's board meeting on December 12, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting which will be held on 12th December,2017, to consider, approve and take on record inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September,2017.

Sharda Ispat is in the Steel - Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 32.24 crore.

The company management includes N K Sarda - Chairman & Managing Director, Poonam Sarda - WholeTime Director & CFO, H K Dass - Independent Director, R P Mohanka - Independent Director, Ramesh Mantri - Independent Director. Source : BSE