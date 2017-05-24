May 24, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sharat Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Sharat Industries has informed that the board meeting to be held on Tuesday the 30th May,2017 at 11.30 a.m to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending 31st march 2017 and accept the resignation of Mrs. S. Charita Reddy, Director.
BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY THE 30TH MAY,2017 AT 11.30 A.M TO APPROVE THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDING 31ST MARCH 2017 AND ACCEPT THE RESIGNATION OF MRS. S. CHARITA REDDY, DIRECTORSource : BSE