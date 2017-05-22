App
May 22, 2017 01:16 PM IST

Shanti Educational's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of our Company Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited' will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider and approve the Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Shanti Educational's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Shanti Educational's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of our Company Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited' will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 to consider inter alia the following business: 1.To consider and approve the Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

