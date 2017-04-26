Apr 26, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shanthi Gears: Updates on board meeting
In continuation of our letter dated 17th April, 2017 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017, the Board will also consider recommending final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2017.
