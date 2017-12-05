Shankara Building Products' board meeting on December 12, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 4.00 P.M, to consider, inter alia, the following:1. To grant leave of absence if any.2. To confirm the quorum present at the meeting.3. To take note of minutes of previous meeting held on 14th November, 2017.4. To consider and review working capital requirements and realignment of working capital limits.5. Any other item, if any, with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE