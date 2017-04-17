App
Apr 17, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shankara Building Products: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform BSE Limited that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 17th April, 2017 at 11 am at the Registered Office of the company to consider the following business interalia:- 1. Resignation of Mr. Siddhartha Mundra- Nominee Director ("Reliance PE Scheme-I") 2. Reconstitution of Committees 3. Any other matterSource : BSE

