Shankara Building Products recommends final dividend

Shankara Building Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 05, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:- The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid after the AGM date.Source : BSE