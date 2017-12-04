App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shangar Decor's board meeting on December 9, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 09th December 2017 to consider and take on record unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 09th December 2017 to consider and take on record unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2017

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 15.17 and 52-week low Rs 10.00 on 01 December, 2017 and 20 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0 percent below its 52-week high and 51.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4.64 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.