Shangar Decor's board meeting on December 9, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 09th December 2017 to consider and take on record unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2017

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 15.17 and 52-week low Rs 10.00 on 01 December, 2017 and 20 January, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 0 percent below its 52-week high and 51.7 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4.64 crore. Source : BSE