Shalimar Wires: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th May, 2017 at Kolkata, approved the following: 1.Resignation of Mr. Dipak Rudra and Ms. Sunanda Lahiri, Independent Directors, from the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.Appointment of Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria, as an Additional Director (Independent ) in the Board of Directors of the Company. 3.Reappointment of Mr. Sunil Khaitan as Chairman & Managing Director of the company for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2017.Source : BSE