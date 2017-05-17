May 17, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shalimar Wires: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th May, 2017 at Kolkata, approved the following: 1.Resignation of Mr. Dipak Rudra and Ms. Sunanda Lahiri, Independent Directors, from the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.Appointment of Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria, as an Additional Director (Independent ) in the Board of Directors of the Company. 3.Reappointment of Mr. Sunil Khaitan as Chairman & Managing Director of the company for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2017.Source : BSE