Stocks
May 17, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shalimar Wires: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th May, 2017 at Kolkata, approved the resignation of Mr. Dipak Rudra and Ms. Sunanda Lahiri, Independent Directors, from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Shalimar Wires: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16th May, 2017 at Kolkata, approved the following: 1.Resignation of Mr. Dipak Rudra and Ms. Sunanda Lahiri, Independent Directors, from the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.Appointment of Ms. Surabhi Sanganeria, as an Additional Director (Independent ) in the Board of Directors of the Company. 3.Reappointment of Mr. Sunil Khaitan as Chairman & Managing Director of the company for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2017.Source : BSE

