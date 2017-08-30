Shalimar Wires' AGM on September 22, 2017

In terms of Regulation of 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a copy of the Notice dated 14th August, 2017 convening the twenty first (21st) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 22nd day of September, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata- 700 017.Source : BSE