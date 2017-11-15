Shalimar Paints - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today and concluded at 4:00 P.M., has inter alia, considered and approved the following:
1. Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. Update on Rights Issue:
The Company has got the Final Observations from SEBI on the Draft Letter of Offer filed.
Source : BSE
1. Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017.
2. Update on Rights Issue:
The Company has got the Final Observations from SEBI on the Draft Letter of Offer filed.
Source : BSE