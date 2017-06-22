App
Jun 21, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shalimar Paints will be held on Thursday, the June 29, 2017, at 11:00 A.M.

Shalimar Paints' board meeting on June 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shalimar Paints Limited will be held on Thursday, the 29th day of June, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at Stainless Centre, 4th Floor, Plot No. 50, Sector-32, Gurugram, Haryana – 122001, to consider and approve the draft Letter of Offer of the Company and related documents in respect of the proposed Rights Issue and any other matter which Board may deem fit.Source : BSE

