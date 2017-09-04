Shalimar Agencies' AGM on September 26, 2017

The Board has approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 and has considered and approved calling of 36th Annual General meeting of the company on Tuesday the 26th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Kamala Sadan, Plot No. 4, Duraga Enclave, Ground Floor, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills Hyderabad-500034, finalized and approved the Annual Report to be sent to share holders.Source : BSE