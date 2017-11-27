Shalibhadra Finance to consider dividend

Declaration of dividend at 10 percent (Re1 per share of Rs.10 each) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2017.

At 13:27 hrs Shalibhadra Finance was quoting at Rs 140.40, up Rs 6.40, or 4.78 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 159.00 and 52-week low Rs 50.95 on 24 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 11.7 percent below its 52-week high and 175.56 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70.24 crore. Source : BSE