Shalibhadra Fin's board meeting will be held on May 31, 2017.

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 31, 2017, inter alia, to consider and transact the following Business:1. To take on record of audited quarterly financial result for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 & Audited financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend dividend, if any.Source : BSE