Shakti Pumps: Outcome of board meeting

this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited held today i.e. May 19, 2017. The Board has taken inter-alia, the following decisions:- 1.The Board has approved Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and consolidated) along with Audit Report with unmodified opinion of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.The Board has approved the Re-appointment of Mr. S.S. Raghuvanshi as an Independent Director of the Company for a further period of 3 Years. 3.The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Pramod Kumar Bhawsar as an Additional Independent Director. 4.The Board has recommended final Dividend @ 20% i. e Rs.2/- per Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE