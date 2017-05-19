App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited held today i.e. May 19, 2017.

Shakti Pumps: Outcome of board meeting
this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited held today i.e. May 19, 2017. The Board has taken inter-alia, the following decisions:- 1.The Board has approved Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and consolidated) along with Audit Report with unmodified opinion of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.The Board has approved the Re-appointment of Mr. S.S. Raghuvanshi as an Independent Director of the Company for a further period of 3 Years. 3.The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Pramod Kumar Bhawsar as an Additional Independent Director. 4.The Board has recommended final Dividend @ 20% i. e Rs.2/- per Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.