May 12, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shakti Pumps' board meeting on May 19, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 19th day of May, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 401, 402 & 413 Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur- Dist. Dhar M.P.-
the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 19th day of May, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at Plot No. 401, 402 & 413 Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur- Dist. Dhar M.P.-Source : BSE