HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps' AGM on September 27, 2017

We are pleased to submit copy of notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of our company to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 12:30 PM at the registered office of the company situated at Plot no. 401, 402 & 413 Sector III Industrial Area Pithampur (M.P.) -454774.

Shakti Pumps' AGM on September 27, 2017
We are pleased to submit copy of notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of our company to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 12:30 PM at the registered office of the company situated at Plot no. 401, 402 & 413 Sector III Industrial Area Pithampur (M.P.) -454774.

As per Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, September 19, 2017 and the date of Book Closure shall be from Wednesday, September 20, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

#Announcements

