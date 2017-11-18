Shaily Engineering Plastics' board meeting on November 25, 2017

Board Meeting to be held on 25/11/2017 to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Pursuant to above, Trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 20/11/2017 to 27/11/2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE