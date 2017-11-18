App
Nov 17, 2017 10:41 PM IST

Shaily Engineering Plastics' board meeting on November 25, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on November 25, 2017.

 
 
Board Meeting to be held on 25/11/2017 to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

Pursuant to above, Trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 20/11/2017 to 27/11/2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
