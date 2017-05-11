Shaily Engineering Plastics to consider dividend

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To recommend Dividend for the Financial Year ending on March 31, 2017, if considered appropriate by the Board of Directors.Further, pursuant to the provisions of the “Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct of Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in Securities by Insiders” (“The Code”) adopted by the company, the Trading Window will remain closed for specified persons, covered under the Code, from May 15, 2017 to May 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the above announcement.Source : BSE