Aug 30, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shaily Engineering Plastics' board meeting on September 09, 2017
Board Meeting to be held on 09/09/2017 to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Pursuant to above, Trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 04/09/2017 to 11/09/2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
