May 11, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shailja Comm's board meeting on May 23, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at 2.00 pm, at the registered office of the company to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to discuss any other matter with consent of the chair.Source : BSE