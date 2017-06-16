Jun 15, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shailja Comm. board meeting on June 23, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd June, 2017 at 11.00 am, at the registered office of the company.
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd June, 2017 at 11.00 am, at the registered office of the company to reconsider the matter of Splitting of the Face Value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10 to Re 1 and discuss any other matter with consent of the chair.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE