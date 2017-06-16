App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 15, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shailja Comm. board meeting on June 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd June, 2017 at 11.00 am, at the registered office of the company.

Shailja Comm. board meeting on June 23, 2017
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd June, 2017 at 11.00 am, at the registered office of the company to reconsider the matter of Splitting of the Face Value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10 to Re 1 and discuss any other matter with consent of the chair.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.