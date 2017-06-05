Shah Foods' board meeting held on Apr 29, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on 29/04/2017, has appointed Mr. Bhupendra Dwarkadas Parikh and Mr. Hemant Murlidhar Asarpota as Independent, Non-executive Directors on the boardSource : BSE