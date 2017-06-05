App
Jun 05, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shah Foods' board meeting held on Apr 29, 2017.

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on 29/04/2017, has appointed Mr. Bhupendra Dwarkadas Parikh and Mr. Hemant Murlidhar Asarpota as Independent, Non-executive Directors.

Shah Foods' board meeting held on Apr 29, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on 29/04/2017, has appointed Mr. Bhupendra Dwarkadas Parikh and Mr. Hemant Murlidhar Asarpota as Independent, Non-executive Directors on the boardSource : BSE

