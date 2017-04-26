Apr 26, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shah Construction Company's board meeting on May 30, 2017
In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 30th May, 2017, to consider inter-alia the audited financial results, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE