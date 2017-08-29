Aug 29, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shah Construction Company's AGM September 29, 2017
Pursuant to the applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017.
Kindly take the same on record and inform your members accordingly.
Source : BSE
