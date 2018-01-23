Shaba Chemicals' board meeting on January 31, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 31st of January, 2018 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 101, Rajani Bhawan, 569/2 M. G. Road, Indore, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Further, Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for the designated persons and their immediate relative from 23rd January, 2018 to 2nd February, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE