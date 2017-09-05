SGN Cable's AGM held on September 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the company has been scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 9.00 A.M. The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from 26th September 2017 to 30th September 2017 both days inclusive for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the company.Source : BSE