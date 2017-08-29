Sezal Glass' appoints Pooja V. Sharma as director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirmetns) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors have appointed Ms. Pooja V. Sharma as an Additonal Director ( Non-executive, Independent) with effect from August 26, 2017 to hold office upto the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company.Ms. Pooja V. Sharma appointment as independent Director is subject to approval of shareholders and the term of office shall be deciced by the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company.We furhter confirm that Ms. Pooja V. Sharma is not related to any of the Director of the Company.Source : BSE