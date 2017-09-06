Sep 06, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Seya Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Seya Industries Limited will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, inter alia, to; Consider and approve:
1. Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.
2. Allotment of Equity shares against conversion of warrants
Source : BSE
