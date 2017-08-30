Aug 30, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Setco Auto's AGM on September 27, 2017
In terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith a copy of the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company.
We request you to take note of the above on your record and oblige.
Source : BSE
