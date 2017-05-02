Seshasayee Paper's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We hereby notify under Regulations 29 & 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 at Chennai, to consider, inter alia: i) Audited Accounts for the Financial Year 2016-17 and ii) Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17Source : BSE