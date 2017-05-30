May 30, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Seshasayee Pape's board approves dividend at Rs 10
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz. May 30, 2017 recommended payment of a dividend at Rs.10 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2016-17 for approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
