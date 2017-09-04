Sep 04, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Servotech Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
Approved Notice for 22nd Annual General Meeting.
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2017.
1)Approved Notice for 22nd Annual General Meeting.
2) Considered Book closure date for the forthcoming 22nd Annual General Meeting
3) Approved name change from the existing name 'Servotech Engineering Industries
Limited' to 'Servoteach Industries Limited'.
4)Considered appointment of Mr. Jaiprakash Singh, a Practicing Company as the
Scrutinizer.
5)Considered and approved appointment of M/s. Amit & Disha Associates Chartered
Accountant as Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Source : BSE
