Servotech Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.09.2017.1)Approved Notice for 22nd Annual General Meeting.2) Considered Book closure date for the forthcoming 22nd Annual General Meeting3) Approved name change from the existing name 'Servotech Engineering IndustriesLimited' to 'Servoteach Industries Limited'.4)Considered appointment of Mr. Jaiprakash Singh, a Practicing Company as theScrutinizer.5)Considered and approved appointment of M/s. Amit & Disha Associates CharteredAccountant as Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE