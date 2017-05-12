May 12, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Servotech Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017
We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at 502, Triveni Krupa, Carter Road No. 3, Opp. Ambaji Mata Temple, Borivali, (E), Mumbai-400 066.
