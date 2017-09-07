Sep 07, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Servotech Enterprises' AGM on September 29, 2017
Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.Source : BSE