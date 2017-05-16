Sellwin Traders' board meeting on May 22, 2017

Sellwin Traders Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the matter relating to voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of Sell win Traders Ltd. from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.Source : BSE