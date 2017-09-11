Sep 11, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Selan Exploration Technology: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today have considered and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2017.
The Meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M.
Source : BSE
