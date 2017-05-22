SEL Manufacturing Company's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we may inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at Ludhiana, to consider and approve among other things the Annual Accounts (Audited) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the "Trading Window" of the Company shall remain closed from 29th May, 2017 and will re-open 48 hours after the results are made public, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE