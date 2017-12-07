App
Dec 07, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Secunderabad Healthcare's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Board Meeting to be held on 13th December, 2017 to consider un-audited financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2017

 
 
Secunbad Healthcare is in the Hospitals & Medical Services sector.

The company management includes Daniel Solomon Bondugula - Managing Director, Vinay Madhukar Ganu - Executive Director, Amit Tarachand Shah - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Vijay Kumar Alphonse Putoda - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Bala Praveen - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Sanjay Busa Malla - Additional Director, Mamta Sanjay Takis - Additional Director, Vaishali Vikram Desadia - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 524540.

Its Registered office is at 6-220/1/1, 2nd Floor,,Ram Nagar, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500020.

Their Registrars are Aarthi Consultants Pvt LtdSource : BSE
tags #Announcements

