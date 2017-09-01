Sep 01, 2017 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Seasons Textile's AGM held on September 29, 2017
This is to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is schedule to be held on Friday the 29th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 AM at Royal Vatika, Main Bus Stand, Khera Khurd, Alipur Block, Delhi – 110 082. Notice convening Annual General Meeting is enclosed.Source : BSE