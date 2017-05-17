Seamec's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Quarterly Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2017, along with Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE